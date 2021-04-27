AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SKFRY opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

