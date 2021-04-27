AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.70. 46,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

