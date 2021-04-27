Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Accolade stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $48.22. 46,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

