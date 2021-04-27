Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of ACHL opened at $16.75 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

