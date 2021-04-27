Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,329 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.33% of Activision Blizzard worth $236,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 268,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,697. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.