ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACVA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.