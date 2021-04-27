Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys Shares of 160,900 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,656,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

MNST traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $97.03. 15,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.