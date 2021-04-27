Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.44. 2,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $210.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

