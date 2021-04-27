Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

PSX stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. 39,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,079. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.