Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

LYB traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,079. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

