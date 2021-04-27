Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADEVF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Adevinta Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Adevinta Asa has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01.

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.