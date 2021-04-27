Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 1,135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

ADVM stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $975.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

