Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.14. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 7,508 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $960.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

