Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €907.50 ($1,067.65).

