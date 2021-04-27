Aeon (AEON) Price Up 92.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. Aeon has a total market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $166,744.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded 92.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.00748727 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

