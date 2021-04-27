Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

AJRD traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,669. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

