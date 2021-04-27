Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

