Agora Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,420% compared to the typical volume of 186 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Agora by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $51,616,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $4,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on API. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of API stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. Agora has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

