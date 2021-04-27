Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

APD traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.19. 665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $215.51 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

