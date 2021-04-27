Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon Sells 10,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,734.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. 2,190,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.