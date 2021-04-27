Alaska Air Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

ALK opened at $69.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

