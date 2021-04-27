Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,247,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

