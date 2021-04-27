Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

NYSE AIN traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $90.51. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 over the last ninety days. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

