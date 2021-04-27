Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies updated its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

ACI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. 5,408,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.