Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

