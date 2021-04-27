Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Cap Tops $108,141.72

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $108,141.72 and $336.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00275679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.75 or 0.01034120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00715857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,808.46 or 0.99830010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.