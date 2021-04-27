Aleph.im Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $38.27 million and approximately $716,999.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00065274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00060334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.27 or 0.00742836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.20 or 0.07887344 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

