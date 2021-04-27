Alex Miller Acquires 1,592 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,013 shares in the company, valued at C$573,895.79.

Alex Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Alex Miller acquired 1,602 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,904.02.

ATD.A stock opened at C$41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$36.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

