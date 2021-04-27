Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ARE opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.