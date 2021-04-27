Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $168.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average is $144.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

