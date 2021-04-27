Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $26.76 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.02.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.