Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
ALHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.
NASDAQ ALHC opened at $26.76 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.02.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
