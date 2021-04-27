Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

