Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $818.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $56,528.00. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304 over the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.