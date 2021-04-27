Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

