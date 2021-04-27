Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

