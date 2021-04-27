Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 133,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

