Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,416 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 35,953 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,005 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

