Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 526,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,246,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $337.80 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.97 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

