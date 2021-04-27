Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

