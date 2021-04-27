Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 25,209 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 122.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 61,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.

