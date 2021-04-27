Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 468 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $241.44 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.46. The stock has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.