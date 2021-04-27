Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,315.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,898.76. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,341.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

