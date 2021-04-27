Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $14.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,312.29. 30,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,341.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

