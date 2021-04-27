AlphaValue Upgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Sell

AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNHI. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.51 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,656 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 3,848,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after buying an additional 2,639,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

