Altabancorp (ALTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, analysts expect Altabancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALTA opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

