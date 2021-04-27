Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:ALTA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 1,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,473. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.