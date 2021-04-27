AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CSFB raised their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Shares of ALA opened at C$22.10 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

