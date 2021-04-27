Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Ambev stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

