Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,236 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $76,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after buying an additional 804,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 763,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

