Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $257,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $288.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.